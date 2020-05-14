What’s up everyone. I have found some curious things on Nicholas Hoult, current as of 2020-05-14. I personally have always appreciated Nicholas Hoult, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Nicholas Hoult right now? On Google Trends Nicholas Hoult had a popularity ranking of 45 ten days ago, 59 nine days ago, 74 eight days ago, 57 seven days ago, 46 six days ago, 43 five days ago, 49 four days ago, 72 three days ago, 72 two days ago, 53 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 63. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-02 when they had a rank of 74. If we compare Nicholas Hoult’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 43.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 56.1. so by that measure, Nicholas Hoult is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Nicholas Hoult never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Nicholas Hoult has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-18 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-14, my research indicates that people searching for Nicholas Hoult are also searching for these related terms: skins, jennifer lawrence nicholas hoult, jennifer lawrence, nicholas hoult bryana holly, warm bodies, nicholas hoult movies, newness, nicholas hoult baby, lily collins, skins cast, about a boy, mad max fury road and warm bodies cast.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Nicholas Hoult, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones