What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on Cara Delevingne, current as of 2020-05-14. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Cara Delevingne, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Cara Delevingne right now? On Google Trends Cara Delevingne had a popularity ranking of 27 ten days ago, 29 nine days ago, 34 eight days ago, 24 seven days ago, 22 six days ago, 27 five days ago, 54 four days ago, 100 three days ago, 100 two days ago, 60 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 48. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-07 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Cara Delevingne’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 32.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 42.5. so by that measure, Cara Delevingne is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Cara Delevingne never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Cara Delevingne has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-05-07 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-14, my research indicates that people searching for Cara Delevingne are also searching for these related terms: cara delevingne ashley, cara delevingne ashley benson, ashley benson, cara de, cara delevingne nude, cara delevingne and ashley benson, is cara delevingne, cara delevingne justin bieber, cara delevingne instagram, justin bieber, cara delevingne girlfriend, valerian, cara delevingne 2020, cara delevingne suicide squad, cara delevingne movies, suicide squad, carnival row, kendall jenner, poppy delevingne, margot robbie, cara delevingne film, cara delevingne height, gigi hadid, cara delevingne hot and cara delevingne feet.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Cara Delevingne, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones