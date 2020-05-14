Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Jack Nicholson, current as of 2020-05-13. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Jack Nicholson, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jack Nicholson right now? On Google Trends Jack Nicholson had a popularity ranking of 43 ten days ago, 61 nine days ago, 63 eight days ago, 57 seven days ago, 35 six days ago, 35 five days ago, 31 four days ago, 33 three days ago, 33 two days ago, 37 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 62. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-02 when they had a rank of 63. If we compare Jack Nicholson’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 43.7, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 45.7. so by that measure, Jack Nicholson is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Jack Nicholson never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jack Nicholson has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-22 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-13, my research indicates that people searching for Jack Nicholson are also searching for these related terms: jack nicholson movies, joker jack nicholson, shining, joker, shining jack nicholson, jack nicholson movie, jack nicholson film, jack nicholson the shining, the shining, batman jack nicholson, batman, diane keaton, diane keaton jack nicholson, jack nicholson 2020, as good as it gets, morgan freeman jack nicholson, jack nicholson films, jack nicholson net worth, the joker, morgan freeman, leonardo dicaprio jack nicholson, jack nicholson young, al pacino, leonardo dicaprio and jack nicholson oscar.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jack Nicholson, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones