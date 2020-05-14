Hey everyone! I have found some interesting information on Jon Hamm, current as of 2020-05-13. I personally am a big fan of Jon Hamm, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jon Hamm right now? On Google Trends Jon Hamm had a popularity ranking of 36 ten days ago, 53 nine days ago, 100 eight days ago, 65 seven days ago, 41 six days ago, 42 five days ago, 49 four days ago, 48 three days ago, 48 two days ago, 50 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 51. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-02 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Jon Hamm’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 48.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 53.5. so by that measure, Jon Hamm is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Jon Hamm never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jon Hamm has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-05-02 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-13, my research indicates that people searching for Jon Hamm are also searching for these related terms: jon hamm mad men, john hamm, mad men, january jones, jon hamm wife, jon hamm january jones, don draper, jon hamm girlfriend, jon hamm movies, jon hamm height, jon hamm black mirror, jon hamm net worth, jon hamm young, curb your enthusiasm jon hamm, bridesmaids, jon hamm dick, madmen, baby driver, jon hamm age, jon hamm batman, mad men cast, jon hamm baby driver, john ham, richard jewell and donald draper.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jon Hamm, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones