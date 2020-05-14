What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on Debra Messing, current as of 2020-05-14. I personally have always appreciated Debra Messing, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Debra Messing right now? On Google Trends Debra Messing had a popularity ranking of 17 ten days ago, 17 nine days ago, 29 eight days ago, 37 seven days ago, 23 six days ago, 18 five days ago, 20 four days ago, 13 three days ago, 13 two days ago, 14 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 25. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-03 when they had a rank of 37. If we compare Debra Messing’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 13.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 21.3. so by that measure, Debra Messing is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Debra Messing never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Debra Messing has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-24 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-14, my research indicates that people searching for Debra Messing are also searching for these related terms: debra messing pregnant, will and grace, debra messing megan, is debra messing pregnant, debra messing megan mullally, megan mullally, debra messing and megan, will and grace cast, is debra messing really pregnant, twitter debra messing, eric mccormack, debra messing net worth, sean hayes, debra messing lucille ball, dermot mulroney, debra messing age, how old is debra messing and is debra messing pregnant in real life.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Debra Messing, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones