Hello! I have found some curious things on Elizabeth Banks, current as of 2020-05-14. I personally have always appreciated Elizabeth Banks, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Elizabeth Banks right now? On Google Trends Elizabeth Banks had a popularity ranking of 47 ten days ago, 61 nine days ago, 75 eight days ago, 60 seven days ago, 57 six days ago, 40 five days ago, 40 four days ago, 41 three days ago, 41 two days ago, 49 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 96. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-09 when they had a rank of 96. If we compare Elizabeth Banks’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 50.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 56.6. so by that measure, Elizabeth Banks is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Elizabeth Banks never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Elizabeth Banks has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-25 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-14, my research indicates that people searching for Elizabeth Banks are also searching for these related terms: hunger games, elizabeth banks hunger games, elizabeth banks movies, pitch perfect, elizabeth banks spiderman, spiderman, elizabeth banks modern family, naomi scott, brightburn, modern family, kristen stewart, elizabeth banks husband, elizabeth banks feet, mrs america, elizabeth banks mrs america, elizabeth banks net worth, power rangers, ella balinska, elizabeth banks age, the hunger games, elizabeth banks imdb, effie trinket, man on a ledge, hunger games cast and 40 year old virgin.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Elizabeth Banks, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones