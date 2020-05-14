Hello! I have found some cool stuff on Hank Baskett, current as of 2020-05-14. I personally have always appreciated Hank Baskett, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Hank Baskett right now? On Google Trends Hank Baskett had a popularity ranking of 74 ten days ago, 29 nine days ago, 30 eight days ago, 0 seven days ago, 26 six days ago, 74 five days ago, 26 four days ago, 54 three days ago, 54 two days ago, 55 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 61. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-30 when they had a rank of 74. If we compare Hank Baskett’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 54.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 42.9. so by that measure, Hank Baskett has regressed. But in any case Hank Baskett can’t be considered an extremely popular person, at least as of 2020-05-14, since they have a rank of 0 on at least 1 day.

And what about how Hank Baskett has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-15 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-14 and my research indicates that people searching for Hank Baskett are also searching for these related terms: kendra wilkinson.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Hank Baskett, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones