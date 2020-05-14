What’s up everyone. I have found some cool stuff on Ray J, current as of 2020-05-14. I personally am a big fan of Ray J, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Ray J right now? On Google Trends Ray J had a popularity ranking of 29 ten days ago, 35 nine days ago, 24 eight days ago, 38 seven days ago, 23 six days ago, 23 five days ago, 31 four days ago, 27 three days ago, 27 two days ago, 100 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 51. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-08 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Ray J’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 28.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 38.1. so by that measure, Ray J is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Ray J never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Ray J has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-05-08 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-14, my research indicates that people searching for Ray J are also searching for these related terms: kim kardashian, ray j princess, kim and ray j, ray j net worth, ray j and princess, princess love, ray j princess love, ray j one wish, princess love and ray j, ray j wife, ray j earbuds, who is ray j, ray j ig, for the love of ray j, raycon, the conversation ray j, lisa ray, ray j kim kardashian marriage, ray j net worth 2020, ray j white, the conversation, ray j and wife, ray j son, ray j one wish lyrics and ray j headphones.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Ray J, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones