Hey everyone! I have found some curious things on Shannen Doherty, current as of 2020-05-14. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Shannen Doherty, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Shannen Doherty right now? On Google Trends Shannen Doherty had a popularity ranking of 23 ten days ago, 19 nine days ago, 31 eight days ago, 23 seven days ago, 24 six days ago, 18 five days ago, 18 four days ago, 23 three days ago, 23 two days ago, 18 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 29. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-02 when they had a rank of 31. If we compare Shannen Doherty’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 57.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 22.6. so by that measure, Shannen Doherty has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Shannen Doherty never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Shannen Doherty has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-03-04 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-14, my research indicates that people searching for Shannen Doherty are also searching for these related terms: charmed, shannen doherty charmed, 90210, shannen doherty 90210, shannen doherty instagram, shannen doherty 2020, shannen doherty cancer, luke perry, alyssa milano, beverly hills, beverly hills 90210, holly marie combs, jennie garth, shannen doherty breast cancer, shannen doherty news, shannen doherty net worth, rose mcgowan, selma blair, shannen doherty insta, why did shannen doherty leave charmed, shannen doherty age, charmed cast, did shannen doherty die, why did shannen doherty leave 90210 and shannen doherty husband.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Shannen Doherty, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones