What’s up everyone. I have found some interesting information on Jillian Michaels, current as of 2020-05-14. I personally really like Jillian Michaels, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jillian Michaels right now? On Google Trends Jillian Michaels had a popularity ranking of 63 ten days ago, 62 nine days ago, 59 eight days ago, 95 seven days ago, 78 six days ago, 70 five days ago, 60 four days ago, 53 three days ago, 53 two days ago, 65 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 71. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-03 when they had a rank of 95. If we compare Jillian Michaels’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 46.2, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 67.6. so by that measure, Jillian Michaels is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Jillian Michaels never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jillian Michaels has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-01 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-14, my research indicates that people searching for Jillian Michaels are also searching for these related terms: 30 day shred jillian michaels, jillian michaels workout, jillian michaels level 1, jillian michaels 30 day shred level 1, jillian michaels level 2, jillian michaels 30 day shred level 2, jillian michaels ripped in 30, jillian michaels body revolution, jillian michaels yoga, jillian michaels level 3, jillian michaels workouts, jillian michaels 30 day shred level 3, jillian michaels bodyshred, biggest loser, jillian michaels app, jillian michaels killer buns and thighs, home depot, jillian michaels cardio kickbox, jillian michaels 6 week 6 pack, jillian michaels collagen, julia michaels, jillian michaels net worth, jillian michaels kickboxing, molly ringwald and jillian michaels no more trouble zones.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jillian Michaels, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones