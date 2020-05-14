What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on Jay Leno, current as of 2020-05-14. I personally have always appreciated Jay Leno, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jay Leno right now? On Google Trends Jay Leno had a popularity ranking of 44 ten days ago, 41 nine days ago, 35 eight days ago, 42 seven days ago, 34 six days ago, 39 five days ago, 34 four days ago, 29 three days ago, 29 two days ago, 25 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 32. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-30 when they had a rank of 44. If we compare Jay Leno’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 35.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 35.5. so by that measure, Jay Leno is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Jay Leno never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jay Leno has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-25 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-14, my research indicates that people searching for Jay Leno are also searching for these related terms: jay leno net worth, jay leno garage, jay leno cars, jay leno wife, jay leno car collection, david letterman, how many cars does jay leno have, jay leno net worth 2020, is jay leno married, jay leno age, johnny carson, jay leno car collection worth, tim allen, jay leno headlines, what the cat sees, jay leno death, jay leno young, youtube jay leno garage, how many cars does jay leno own, jay leno kids, how old is jay leno, jimmy fallon, last man standing, jay leno height and how much is jay leno worth.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jay Leno, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones