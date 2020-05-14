Hello! I have found some curious things on Patrick Dempsey, current as of 2020-05-13. I personally really like Patrick Dempsey, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Patrick Dempsey right now? On Google Trends Patrick Dempsey had a popularity ranking of 52 ten days ago, 71 nine days ago, 66 eight days ago, 88 seven days ago, 51 six days ago, 47 five days ago, 51 four days ago, 50 three days ago, 50 two days ago, 62 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 55. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-03 when they had a rank of 88. If we compare Patrick Dempsey’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 36.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 59.3. so by that measure, Patrick Dempsey is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Patrick Dempsey never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Patrick Dempsey has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-18 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-13, my research indicates that people searching for Patrick Dempsey are also searching for these related terms: ellen pompeo, ellen pompeo patrick dempsey, greys anatomy, patrick dempsey movies, young patrick dempsey, patrick dempsey wife, derek shepherd, patrick dempsey and ellen pompeo, patrick dempsey outbreak, patrick dempsey age, patrick dempsey 2020, eric dane, patrick dempsey kids, patrick dempsey instagram, patrick dempsey film, patrick dempsey net worth, grey anatomy, justin chambers, meredith grey, jesse williams, patrick stewart, isaiah washington, patrick dempsey height, mcdreamy and enchanted.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Patrick Dempsey, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones