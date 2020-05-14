What’s up everyone. I have found some curious things on Jake Gyllenhaal, current as of 2020-05-14. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jake Gyllenhaal right now? On Google Trends Jake Gyllenhaal had a popularity ranking of 67 ten days ago, 65 nine days ago, 62 eight days ago, 71 seven days ago, 52 six days ago, 48 five days ago, 48 four days ago, 47 three days ago, 47 two days ago, 61 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 100. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-09 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Jake Gyllenhaal’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 38.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 62.1. so by that measure, Jake Gyllenhaal is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Jake Gyllenhaal never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jake Gyllenhaal has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-05-09 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-14, my research indicates that people searching for Jake Gyllenhaal are also searching for these related terms: jake gyllenhaal movies, is jake gyllenhaal, tom holland, tom holland jake gyllenhaal, jake gyllenhaal film, jake gyllenhaal wife, maggie gyllenhaal, taylor swift, taylor swift jake gyllenhaal, donnie darko, ryan reynolds jake gyllenhaal, jake gyllenhaal donnie darko, ryan reynolds, hugh jackman jake gyllenhaal, jake gyllenhaal prisoners, jake gyllenhaal southpaw, hugh jackman, jake gyllenhaal spider man, prisoners, spider man, heath ledger, jake gyllenhaal age, jake gyllenhaal nightcrawler, zodiac and jake gyllenhaal girlfriend.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jake Gyllenhaal, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones