Hey everyone! I have found some cool stuff on Neil Patrick Harris, current as of 2020-05-14. I personally have always appreciated Neil Patrick Harris, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Neil Patrick Harris right now? On Google Trends Neil Patrick Harris had a popularity ranking of 63 ten days ago, 79 nine days ago, 79 eight days ago, 80 seven days ago, 66 six days ago, 53 five days ago, 57 four days ago, 53 three days ago, 53 two days ago, 69 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 83. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-09 when they had a rank of 83. If we compare Neil Patrick Harris’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 56.7, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 68.2. so by that measure, Neil Patrick Harris is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Neil Patrick Harris never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Neil Patrick Harris has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-18 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-14, my research indicates that people searching for Neil Patrick Harris are also searching for these related terms: how i met your mother, barney, cobie smulders, josh radnor, barney stinson, neil patrick harris gay, neil patrick harris husband, himym, neil patrick harris kids, jason segel, alyson hannigan, neil patrick harris net worth, neil patrick harris family, doogie howser, barney how i met your mother, neil patrick harris movies, nph, how i met your mother cast, is neil patrick harris gay, ted mosby, neil patrick harris height, a series of unfortunate events, is neil patrick harris married, neil patrick harris broadway and how old is neil patrick harris.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Neil Patrick Harris, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones