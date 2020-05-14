What’s up everyone. I have found some curious things on Jamie Foxx, current as of 2020-05-14. I personally really like Jamie Foxx, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jamie Foxx right now? On Google Trends Jamie Foxx had a popularity ranking of 63 ten days ago, 67 nine days ago, 70 eight days ago, 81 seven days ago, 43 six days ago, 46 five days ago, 48 four days ago, 45 three days ago, 45 two days ago, 56 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 90. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-09 when they had a rank of 90. If we compare Jamie Foxx’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 59.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 60.9. so by that measure, Jamie Foxx is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Jamie Foxx never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jamie Foxx has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-12 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-14, my research indicates that people searching for Jamie Foxx are also searching for these related terms: jamie foxx movie, jamie foxx movies, jamie foxx show, katie holmes jamie foxx, katie holmes, jamie fox, jamie foxx net worth, mercy jamie foxx, jamie foxx 2020, jamie foxx tom cruise, django, tom cruise, jamie foxx django, katie holmes and jamie foxx, jamie foxx just mercy, just mercy, film jamie foxx, michael b jordan, jamie foxx wife, jamie foxx daughter, jamie foxx song, the jamie foxx show, michael b jordan jamie foxx, jamie foxx height and denzel washington.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jamie Foxx, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones