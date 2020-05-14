Hey everyone! I have found some curious things on Liam Hemsworth, current as of 2020-05-14. I personally really like Liam Hemsworth, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Liam Hemsworth right now? On Google Trends Liam Hemsworth had a popularity ranking of 39 ten days ago, 41 nine days ago, 52 eight days ago, 45 seven days ago, 32 six days ago, 29 five days ago, 33 four days ago, 31 three days ago, 31 two days ago, 32 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 32. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-02 when they had a rank of 52. If we compare Liam Hemsworth’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 16.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 36.6. so by that measure, Liam Hemsworth is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Liam Hemsworth never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Liam Hemsworth has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-26 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-14, my research indicates that people searching for Liam Hemsworth are also searching for these related terms: chris hemsworth, liam chris hemsworth, chris hemsworth liam hemsworth, liam hemsworth miley, liam hemsworth miley cyrus, miley cyrus, liam and chris hemsworth, liam hemsworth and chris hemsworth, miley and liam hemsworth, thor liam hemsworth, liam hemsworth movies, thor, luke hemsworth, miley cyrus and liam hemsworth, gabriella brooks, liam hemsworth gabriella brooks, hemsworth brothers, liam hemsworth girlfriend, hunger games, liam hemsworth hunger games, liam hemsworth net worth, cody simpson, extraction, liam hemsworth height and netflix liam hemsworth.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Liam Hemsworth, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones