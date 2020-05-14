What’s up everyone. I have found some curious things on Meg Ryan, current as of 2020-05-14. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Meg Ryan, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Meg Ryan right now? On Google Trends Meg Ryan had a popularity ranking of 41 ten days ago, 54 nine days ago, 100 eight days ago, 59 seven days ago, 46 six days ago, 38 five days ago, 37 four days ago, 58 three days ago, 58 two days ago, 43 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 65. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-02 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Meg Ryan’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 46.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 54.1. so by that measure, Meg Ryan is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Meg Ryan never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Meg Ryan has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-26 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-14, my research indicates that people searching for Meg Ryan are also searching for these related terms: meg ryan movies, tom hanks meg ryan, tom hanks, meg ryan film, meg ryan now, tom hanks movies, tom hanks meg ryan movies, dennis quaid, meg ryan top gun, meg ryan 2020, top gun, john mellencamp meg ryan, meg ryan nicolas cage, meg ryan and tom hanks, sleepless in seattle, meg ryan and tom hanks movies, meg ryan 2019, john mellencamp, tom hanks and meg ryan movies, nicolas cage, when harry met sally, russell crowe, meg ryan net worth, in the cut and meg ryan young.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Meg Ryan, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones