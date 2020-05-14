Hey everyone! I have found some interesting information on Anna Paquin, current as of 2020-05-14. I personally have always appreciated Anna Paquin, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Anna Paquin right now? On Google Trends Anna Paquin had a popularity ranking of 51 ten days ago, 43 nine days ago, 93 eight days ago, 85 seven days ago, 70 six days ago, 60 five days ago, 65 four days ago, 52 three days ago, 52 two days ago, 50 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 69. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-02 when they had a rank of 93. If we compare Anna Paquin’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 59.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 63.8. so by that measure, Anna Paquin is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Anna Paquin never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Anna Paquin has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-04 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-14, my research indicates that people searching for Anna Paquin are also searching for these related terms: true blood, anna paquin rogue, stephen moyer, x men, anna paquin x men, anna paquin 2020, anna paquin oscar, anna paquin kids, the irishman, anna paquin the irishman, anna paquin and stephen moyer, anna paquin husband, anna paquin married, true blood cast, anna paquin the piano, anna paquin wiki, anna paquin flack, anna paquin imdb, sookie stackhouse, anna paquin children, anna paquin now, flack, anna paquin almost famous, anna paquin family and anna paquin teeth.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Anna Paquin, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones