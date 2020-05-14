What’s up everyone. I have found some cool stuff on Diane Kruger, current as of 2020-05-14. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Diane Kruger, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Diane Kruger right now? On Google Trends Diane Kruger had a popularity ranking of 30 ten days ago, 47 nine days ago, 46 eight days ago, 64 seven days ago, 53 six days ago, 34 five days ago, 26 four days ago, 35 three days ago, 35 two days ago, 45 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 50. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-03 when they had a rank of 64. If we compare Diane Kruger’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 38.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 43.0. so by that measure, Diane Kruger is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Diane Kruger never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Diane Kruger has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-27 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-14, my research indicates that people searching for Diane Kruger are also searching for these related terms: norman reedus, norman reedus diane kruger, joshua jackson diane kruger, joshua jackson, national treasure, troy, diane kruger instagram, diane kruger and norman reedus, inglourious basterds, diane kruger baby, diane kruger feet, guillaume canet, national treasure cast, diane kruger movies, troy cast, national treasure 3, diane kruger insta, norman reedus wife, january jones, norman reedus instagram, inglorious bastards, national treasure 2, unknown, joshua jackson wife and diane kruger daughter.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Diane Kruger, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones