Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on James Blunt, current as of 2020-05-14. I personally have a love-hate relationship with James Blunt, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is James Blunt right now? On Google Trends James Blunt had a popularity ranking of 29 ten days ago, 24 nine days ago, 21 eight days ago, 25 seven days ago, 20 six days ago, 16 five days ago, 19 four days ago, 15 three days ago, 15 two days ago, 20 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 24. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-30 when they had a rank of 29. If we compare James Blunt’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 35.7, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 21.3. so by that measure, James Blunt has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that James Blunt never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how James Blunt has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-03-31 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-14, my research indicates that people searching for James Blunt are also searching for these related terms: james blunt beautiful, james blunt lyrics, james blunt monsters, james blunt songs, james blunt konzert, james blunt song, the greatest james blunt, james blunt hamburg, james blunt youtube, 1973 james blunt, james blunt concert, cold james blunt, emily blunt, james blunt you beautiful, james blunt goodbye my lover, james blunt beautiful lyrics, james blunt tour, high james blunt, the truth james blunt, ed sheeran, james blunt twitter, james blunt pub, james blunt album, james blunt wife and same mistake james blunt.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding James Blunt, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones