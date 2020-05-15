What’s up everyone. I have found some cool stuff on Rachel Bilson, current as of 2020-05-15. I personally have always appreciated Rachel Bilson, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Rachel Bilson right now? On Google Trends Rachel Bilson had a popularity ranking of 30 ten days ago, 31 nine days ago, 40 eight days ago, 27 seven days ago, 36 six days ago, 31 five days ago, 39 four days ago, 36 three days ago, 36 two days ago, 28 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 28. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-05 when they had a rank of 40. If we compare Rachel Bilson’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 23.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 32.6. so by that measure, Rachel Bilson is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Rachel Bilson never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Rachel Bilson has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-03-28 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-15, my research indicates that people searching for Rachel Bilson are also searching for these related terms: rachel bilson bill hader, bill hader, hart of dixie, rachel bilson adam brody, adam brody, hayden christensen, the oc, bill hader and rachel bilson, mischa barton, rachel bilson instagram, rachel bilson dating, zoe hart, jumper, hart of dixie cast, rachel bilson daughter, rachel bilson husband, rachel bilson age, adam brody and rachel bilson, rachel bilson height, leighton meester, summer oc, adam brody wife and summer the oc.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Rachel Bilson, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones