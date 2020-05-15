Hello! I have found some fun facts on Amy Poehler, current as of 2020-05-14. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Amy Poehler, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Amy Poehler right now? On Google Trends Amy Poehler had a popularity ranking of 37 ten days ago, 76 nine days ago, 52 eight days ago, 33 seven days ago, 30 six days ago, 24 five days ago, 27 four days ago, 23 three days ago, 23 two days ago, 38 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 35. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-01 when they had a rank of 76. If we compare Amy Poehler’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 33.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 37.5. so by that measure, Amy Poehler is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Amy Poehler never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Amy Poehler has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-27 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-14, my research indicates that people searching for Amy Poehler are also searching for these related terms: tina fey amy poehler, amy poehler will arnett, tina fey, will arnett, parks and rec, rashida jones, amy poehler husband, will arnett and amy poehler, amy poehler kids, aubrey plaza, amy poehler net worth, snl, adam scott, leslie knope, parks and recreation, nick offerman, tina fey and amy poehler, chris pratt, amy poehler movies, amy poehler young, nick kroll amy poehler, nick kroll, mean girls, amy poehler dating and will arnett amy poehler kids.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Amy Poehler, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones