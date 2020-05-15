Hey everyone! I have found some cool stuff on Nick Lachey, current as of 2020-05-14. I personally am a big fan of Nick Lachey, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Nick Lachey right now? On Google Trends Nick Lachey had a popularity ranking of 13 ten days ago, 9 nine days ago, 9 eight days ago, 16 seven days ago, 6 six days ago, 12 five days ago, 9 four days ago, 10 three days ago, 10 two days ago, 8 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 8. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-03 when they had a rank of 16. If we compare Nick Lachey’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 51.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 10.0. so by that measure, Nick Lachey has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Nick Lachey never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Nick Lachey has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-03-07 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-14, my research indicates that people searching for Nick Lachey are also searching for these related terms: jessica simpson nick lachey, vanessa lachey, nick vanessa lachey, jessica simpson, nick lachey love is blind, love is blind, vanessa and nick lachey, nick lachey wife, nick lachey and jessica simpson, nick lachey net worth, nick lachey show, nick lachey kids, nick lachey netflix, who is nick lachey, jessica simpson nick lachey wedding, love is blind host, jessica simpson net worth, nick lachey band, nick lachey height, nick lachey age, 98 degrees, drew lachey, nick lachey song, nick and vanessa lachey kids and nick carter.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Nick Lachey, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones