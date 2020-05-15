Hello! I have found some fun facts on Stephen Amell, current as of 2020-05-15. I personally really like Stephen Amell, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Stephen Amell right now? On Google Trends Stephen Amell had a popularity ranking of 44 ten days ago, 25 nine days ago, 28 eight days ago, 25 seven days ago, 37 six days ago, 51 five days ago, 54 four days ago, 35 three days ago, 35 two days ago, 24 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 29. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-09 when they had a rank of 54. If we compare Stephen Amell’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 18.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 35.2. so by that measure, Stephen Amell is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Stephen Amell never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Stephen Amell has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-12 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-15, my research indicates that people searching for Stephen Amell are also searching for these related terms: robbie amell, stephen amell arrow, arrow, stephen amell and robbie amell, code 8, stephen amell code 8, robbie and stephen amell, stephen amell brother, oliver queen, arrow cast, stephen amell movies, stephen amell instagram, emily bett rickards, grant gustin, green arrow, stephen amell net worth, stephen amell wife, stephen amell height, stephen amell wwe, the flash, stephen amell twitter, code 8 cast, stephen amell age, stephen amell workout and oliver queen actor.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Stephen Amell, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones