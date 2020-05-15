What’s up everyone. I have found some cool stuff on Barbara Walters, current as of 2020-05-15. I personally really like Barbara Walters, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Barbara Walters right now? On Google Trends Barbara Walters had a popularity ranking of 32 ten days ago, 35 nine days ago, 27 eight days ago, 25 seven days ago, 16 six days ago, 39 five days ago, 27 four days ago, 32 three days ago, 32 two days ago, 30 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 39. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-08 when they had a rank of 39. If we compare Barbara Walters’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 48.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 30.2. so by that measure, Barbara Walters has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Barbara Walters never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Barbara Walters has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-21 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-15, my research indicates that people searching for Barbara Walters are also searching for these related terms: barbara walters 2020, barbara walters age, where is barbara walters, barbara walters health, how old is barbara walters, diane sawyer and is barbara walters still alive.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Barbara Walters, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones