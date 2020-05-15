Hey everyone! I have found some interesting information on Daniel Craig, current as of 2020-05-15. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Daniel Craig, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Daniel Craig right now? On Google Trends Daniel Craig had a popularity ranking of 41 ten days ago, 16 nine days ago, 14 eight days ago, 14 seven days ago, 14 six days ago, 20 five days ago, 21 four days ago, 29 three days ago, 29 two days ago, 14 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 13. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-03 when they had a rank of 41. If we compare Daniel Craig’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 29.2, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 19.6. so by that measure, Daniel Craig has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Daniel Craig never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Daniel Craig has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-03-08 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-15, my research indicates that people searching for Daniel Craig are also searching for these related terms: daniel craig bond, bond, daniel craig james bond, james bond, daniel craig movies, daniel craig bond movies, bond movies, james bond movies daniel craig, james bond movies, daniel craig movie, 007, daniel craig 007, film daniel craig, rachel weisz, daniel craig rachel weisz, daniel craig casino royale, casino royale, daniel craig knives out, daniel craig 2020, knives out, no time to die, pierce brosnan, daniel craig snl, daniel craig films and skyfall.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Daniel Craig, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones