Hey everyone! I have found some interesting information on Drew Barrymore, current as of 2020-05-14. I personally really like Drew Barrymore, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Drew Barrymore right now? On Google Trends Drew Barrymore had a popularity ranking of 53 ten days ago, 54 nine days ago, 49 eight days ago, 58 seven days ago, 53 six days ago, 47 five days ago, 39 four days ago, 40 three days ago, 40 two days ago, 43 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 67. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-09 when they had a rank of 67. If we compare Drew Barrymore’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 57.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 50.3. so by that measure, Drew Barrymore has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Drew Barrymore never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Drew Barrymore has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-12 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-14, my research indicates that people searching for Drew Barrymore are also searching for these related terms: drew barrymore adam sandler, drew barrymore movies, adam sandler, et, drew barrymore et, adam sandler movies, adam sandler and drew barrymore, drew barrymore adam sandler movies, drew barrymore lyrics, cameron diaz, drew barrymore age, drew barrymore and adam sandler movies, drew barrymore playboy, john barrymore, drew barrymore kids, drew barrymore young, lucy liu, drew barrymore instagram, john drew barrymore, drew barrymore sza, sza drew barrymore, drew barrymore show, drew barrymore 2020, 50 first dates and drew barrymore net worth.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Drew Barrymore, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones