Hello! I have found some cool stuff on Jordin Sparks, current as of 2020-05-14. I personally really like Jordin Sparks, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jordin Sparks right now? On Google Trends Jordin Sparks had a popularity ranking of 9 ten days ago, 9 nine days ago, 11 eight days ago, 14 seven days ago, 10 six days ago, 11 five days ago, 6 four days ago, 11 three days ago, 11 two days ago, 9 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 12. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-03 when they had a rank of 14. If we compare Jordin Sparks’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 24.2, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 10.2. so by that measure, Jordin Sparks has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Jordin Sparks never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jordin Sparks has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-13 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-14, my research indicates that people searching for Jordin Sparks are also searching for these related terms: jordin sparks no air, jason derulo, jordin sparks jason derulo, jordan sparks, jordin sparks tattoo, battlefield jordin sparks, jordin sparks songs, jordin sparks siblings, jordin sparks no air lyrics, jordyn woods, jason derulo and jordin sparks, lindsay lohan, jesse mccartney, chaka khan, jordin sparks one wing, jordin sparks family death, battlefield jordin sparks lyrics, tattoo jordin sparks lyrics, how old is jordin sparks, jordin sparks height, does jordin sparks have a kid and ken jeong.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jordin Sparks, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones