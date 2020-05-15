Hey everyone! I have found some curious things on Zayn Malik, current as of 2020-05-14. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Zayn Malik, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Zayn Malik right now? On Google Trends Zayn Malik had a popularity ranking of 47 ten days ago, 48 nine days ago, 25 eight days ago, 19 seven days ago, 12 six days ago, 10 five days ago, 10 four days ago, 10 three days ago, 10 two days ago, 8 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 8. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-01 when they had a rank of 48. If we compare Zayn Malik’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 4.2, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 19.7. so by that measure, Zayn Malik is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Zayn Malik never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Zayn Malik has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-29 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-14, my research indicates that people searching for Zayn Malik are also searching for these related terms: zayn gigi, gigi zayn malik, gigi, gigi hadid, gigi hadid zayn malik, gigi hadid zayn, harry styles zayn malik, harry styles, zayn malik one direction, gigi and zayn, zayn malik and gigi, one direction, gigi hadid and zayn, gigi hadid and zayn malik, liam payne, louis tomlinson, niall horan, zayn malik height, zayn malik 2020, instagram zayn malik, zayn malik net worth, zayn malik age, zayn malik hair, bella hadid and zayn malik baby.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Zayn Malik, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones