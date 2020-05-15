Hello! I have found some cool stuff on Kyle Richards, current as of 2020-05-14. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Kyle Richards, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Kyle Richards right now? On Google Trends Kyle Richards had a popularity ranking of 49 ten days ago, 27 nine days ago, 34 eight days ago, 29 seven days ago, 17 six days ago, 18 five days ago, 24 four days ago, 40 three days ago, 40 two days ago, 30 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 25. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-30 when they had a rank of 49. If we compare Kyle Richards’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 8.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 29.3. so by that measure, Kyle Richards is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Kyle Richards never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Kyle Richards has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-16 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-14, my research indicates that people searching for Kyle Richards are also searching for these related terms: lisa vanderpump kyle richards, lisa vanderpump, denise richards, kyle richards net worth, kim richards, kyle richards instagram, kyle richards house, lisa rinna, kyle richards clothing, dorit kemsley, kyle richards clothing line, housewives of beverly hills, rhobh, kyle richards husband, kyle richards halloween, teddi mellencamp, erika jayne, brandi glanville, american woman, mauricio umansky, kyle richards age, real housewives of beverly hills, how old is kyle richards, yolanda hadid and adrienne maloof.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Kyle Richards, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones