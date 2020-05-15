Hello! I have found some cool stuff on Edie Falco, current as of 2020-05-15. I personally really like Edie Falco, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Edie Falco right now? On Google Trends Edie Falco had a popularity ranking of 19 ten days ago, 17 nine days ago, 12 eight days ago, 16 seven days ago, 20 six days ago, 67 five days ago, 33 four days ago, 25 three days ago, 25 two days ago, 12 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 13. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-08 when they had a rank of 67. If we compare Edie Falco’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 44.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 23.4. so by that measure, Edie Falco has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Edie Falco never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Edie Falco has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-10 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-15, my research indicates that people searching for Edie Falco are also searching for these related terms: tommy, tommy edie falco, edie falco gay, is edie falco gay, sopranos, nurse jackie, the sopranos, tommy cast, edie falco spouse, is edie falco married, edie falco net worth, who is edie falco, edie falco age, lorraine bracco, stanley tucci, edie falco husband, carmela soprano, edie falco new show, sopranos cast, tommy tv show, edie falco partner, is edie falco related to patty duke, who is edie falco married to, is edie falco gay? and edie falco kids.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Edie Falco, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones