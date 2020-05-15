Hello! I have found some interesting information on Hugh Jackman, current as of 2020-05-15. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Hugh Jackman, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Hugh Jackman right now? On Google Trends Hugh Jackman had a popularity ranking of 57 ten days ago, 35 nine days ago, 29 eight days ago, 30 seven days ago, 33 six days ago, 38 five days ago, 51 four days ago, 64 three days ago, 64 two days ago, 31 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 32. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-10 when they had a rank of 64. If we compare Hugh Jackman’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 38.2, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 40.0. so by that measure, Hugh Jackman is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Hugh Jackman never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Hugh Jackman has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-26 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-15, my research indicates that people searching for Hugh Jackman are also searching for these related terms: hugh jackman movie, hugh jackman wife, wolverine, wolverine hugh jackman, hugh jackman movies, ryan reynolds hugh jackman, ryan reynolds, greatest showman, hugh jackman greatest showman, film hugh jackman, bad education hugh jackman, bad education, x men hugh jackman, x men, the greatest showman, hugh jackman age, hugh jackman the greatest showman, hugh jackman jake gyllenhaal, hugh jackman 2020, hugh jackman logan, jake gyllenhaal, hugh jackman height, logan, ryan reynolds and hugh jackman and hugh grant.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Hugh Jackman, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones