What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on James Franco, current as of 2020-05-15. I personally really like James Franco, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is James Franco right now? On Google Trends James Franco had a popularity ranking of 69 ten days ago, 65 nine days ago, 59 eight days ago, 61 seven days ago, 63 six days ago, 45 five days ago, 58 four days ago, 77 three days ago, 77 two days ago, 53 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 34. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-10 when they had a rank of 77. If we compare James Franco’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 43.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 58.4. so by that measure, James Franco is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that James Franco never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how James Franco has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-19 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-15, my research indicates that people searching for James Franco are also searching for these related terms: james franco movies, dave franco, james franco movie, james franco seth rogen, seth rogen, james franco brother, james franco film, james and dave franco, james franco and dave franco, lana del rey james franco, james franco gay, james franco young, tom franco, james franco 2020, lana del rey, james franco roast, james franco spiderman, spiderman, james franco net worth, the interview, spider man, jonah hill, james franco age, james franco the interview and james franco and seth rogen.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding James Franco, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones