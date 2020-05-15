Hello! I have found some curious things on Jason Derulo, current as of 2020-05-14. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Jason Derulo, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jason Derulo right now? On Google Trends Jason Derulo had a popularity ranking of 61 ten days ago, 71 nine days ago, 74 eight days ago, 64 seven days ago, 53 six days ago, 79 five days ago, 64 four days ago, 65 three days ago, 65 two days ago, 80 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 100. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-09 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Jason Derulo’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 41.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 71.1. so by that measure, Jason Derulo is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Jason Derulo never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jason Derulo has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-05-09 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-14, my research indicates that people searching for Jason Derulo are also searching for these related terms: jason derulo songs, jason derulo girlfriend, jason derulo net worth, jason derulo jena frumes, jena frumes, jason derulo marry me, goodbye jason derulo, wiggle, marry me, jason derulo swalla, swalla, jason derulo want to want me, jordin sparks jason derulo, wiggle jason derulo, jason derulo whatcha say, jason derulo in my head, trumpets jason derulo, jason derulo trumpets, jason derulo youtube, cats jason derulo, jason derulo instagram, jason derulo age, jason derulo get ugly, jason derulo wife and addison rae.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jason Derulo, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones