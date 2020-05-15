Hey everyone! I have found some curious things on Kelsey Grammer, current as of 2020-05-15. I personally am a big fan of Kelsey Grammer, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Kelsey Grammer right now? On Google Trends Kelsey Grammer had a popularity ranking of 36 ten days ago, 24 nine days ago, 19 eight days ago, 23 seven days ago, 27 six days ago, 28 five days ago, 40 four days ago, 27 three days ago, 27 two days ago, 26 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 20. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-09 when they had a rank of 40. If we compare Kelsey Grammer’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 20.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 27.0. so by that measure, Kelsey Grammer is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Kelsey Grammer never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Kelsey Grammer has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-22 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-15, my research indicates that people searching for Kelsey Grammer are also searching for these related terms: frasier, kelsey grammer wife, kelsey grammer net worth, camille grammer, kelsey grammer age, kelsey grammer movies, kelsey grammer sister, david hyde pierce, boss kelsey grammer, where is kelsey grammer from, kelsey grammer father, kelsey grammer beast, kelsey grammer children, kelsey grammer star trek, kelsey grammar and kelsey grammer kids.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Kelsey Grammer, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones