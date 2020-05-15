What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on Lenny Kravitz, current as of 2020-05-14. I personally am a big fan of Lenny Kravitz, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Lenny Kravitz right now? On Google Trends Lenny Kravitz had a popularity ranking of 49 ten days ago, 63 nine days ago, 66 eight days ago, 68 seven days ago, 56 six days ago, 62 five days ago, 44 four days ago, 63 three days ago, 63 two days ago, 54 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 73. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-09 when they had a rank of 73. If we compare Lenny Kravitz’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 80.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 59.8. so by that measure, Lenny Kravitz has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Lenny Kravitz never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Lenny Kravitz has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-16 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-14, my research indicates that people searching for Lenny Kravitz are also searching for these related terms: zoe kravitz, lisa bonet, lenny kravitz again, lisa bonet lenny kravitz, again, lenny kravitz 2020, low lenny kravitz, jason momoa, lenny kravitz fly away, lenny kravitz wife, lenny kravitz i belong to you, lenny kravitz daughter, youtube lenny kravitz, hunger games lenny kravitz, lenny kravitz songs, lenny kravitz chamber, lenny kravitz american woman, lenny kravitz concert, lenny kravitz net worth, lenny kravitz the chamber, lenny kravitz scarf, lenny kravitz are you gonna go my way, lenny kravitz parents, lenny kravitz tour and lenny kravitz age.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Lenny Kravitz, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones