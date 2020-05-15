Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Teresa Giudice, current as of 2020-05-14. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Teresa Giudice, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Teresa Giudice right now? On Google Trends Teresa Giudice had a popularity ranking of 12 ten days ago, 9 nine days ago, 9 eight days ago, 5 seven days ago, 4 six days ago, 4 five days ago, 6 four days ago, 5 three days ago, 5 two days ago, 5 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 7. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-30 when they had a rank of 12. If we compare Teresa Giudice’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 15.2, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 6.6. so by that measure, Teresa Giudice has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Teresa Giudice never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Teresa Giudice has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-03 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-14, my research indicates that people searching for Teresa Giudice are also searching for these related terms: joe giudice, teresa giudice father, teresa giudice instagram, melissa gorga, teresa giudice and joe, teresa giudice news, teresa giudice net worth, danielle staub, teresa giudice house, teresa giudice dad, teresa giudice boyfriend, joe giudice instagram, teresa giudice kids, teresa giudice age, teresa giudice dating, how old is teresa giudice, real housewives of new jersey, teresa giudice daughters, teresa giudice super bowl commercial, teresa giudice divorce, teresa giudice super bowl ad, meghan markle, how many kids does teresa giudice have, tmz and teresa giudice father died.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Teresa Giudice, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones