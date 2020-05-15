Hello! I have found some curious things on Darren Criss, current as of 2020-05-15. I personally have always appreciated Darren Criss, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Darren Criss right now? On Google Trends Darren Criss had a popularity ranking of 100 ten days ago, 65 nine days ago, 56 eight days ago, 47 seven days ago, 54 six days ago, 47 five days ago, 49 four days ago, 47 three days ago, 47 two days ago, 35 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 28. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-03 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Darren Criss’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 8.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 52.8. so by that measure, Darren Criss is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Darren Criss never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Darren Criss has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-05-03 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-15, my research indicates that people searching for Darren Criss are also searching for these related terms: darren criss glee, hollywood darren criss, glee, hollywood, darren chris, versace, darren criss wife, netflix hollywood, glee blaine, darren criss filipino, darren criss gay, glee cast, chris colfer, darren criss married, lea michele, hollywood cast, darren criss height, rock hudson, darren criss parents, gianni versace, is darren criss gay, andrew cunanan, darren criss net worth, hollywood netflix cast and david corenswet.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Darren Criss, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones