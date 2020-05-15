Hello! I have found some curious things on Jason Bateman, current as of 2020-05-15. I personally am a big fan of Jason Bateman, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jason Bateman right now? On Google Trends Jason Bateman had a popularity ranking of 45 ten days ago, 32 nine days ago, 27 eight days ago, 24 seven days ago, 25 six days ago, 31 five days ago, 36 four days ago, 47 three days ago, 47 two days ago, 26 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 24. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-10 when they had a rank of 47. If we compare Jason Bateman’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 15.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 31.7. so by that measure, Jason Bateman is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Jason Bateman never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jason Bateman has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-18 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-15, my research indicates that people searching for Jason Bateman are also searching for these related terms: jason bateman ozark, ozark, jason bateman movies, jason bateman wife, jason bateman worth, laura linney, jason bateman net worth, jason bateman outsider, justine bateman, jason bateman netflix, ozark cast, jason bateman the outsider, jason bateman show, the outsider, jason bateman little house, jason bateman series, jason bateman little house on the prairie, jason bateman family, little house on the prairie, jason bateman shows, jason bateman jennifer aniston, jason bateman hbo, arrested development, julia garner and jason bateman age.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jason Bateman, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones