Hello! I have found some curious things on Will Arnett, current as of 2020-05-15. I personally am a big fan of Will Arnett, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Will Arnett right now? On Google Trends Will Arnett had a popularity ranking of 14 ten days ago, 11 nine days ago, 12 eight days ago, 8 seven days ago, 9 six days ago, 10 five days ago, 13 four days ago, 9 three days ago, 9 two days ago, 11 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 7. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-03 when they had a rank of 14. If we compare Will Arnett’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 20.2, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 10.4. so by that measure, Will Arnett has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Will Arnett never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Will Arnett has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-03-26 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-15, my research indicates that people searching for Will Arnett are also searching for these related terms: amy poehler, amy poehler will arnett, lego masters, will arnett movies, will arnett kids, will arnett and amy, bojack horseman, will arnett wife, lego batman, will arnett girlfriend, arrested development, will arnett net worth, jason bateman, lego masters host, will arnett height, will arnett amy poehler kids, how tall is will arnett, arrested development cast, host of lego masters, will arnett despicable me, who is will arnett married to, amy poehler husband, will arnett age, lego master host and how old is will arnett.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Will Arnett, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones