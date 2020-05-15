What’s up everyone. I have found some interesting information on Barry Zito, current as of 2020-05-15. I personally have always appreciated Barry Zito, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Barry Zito right now? On Google Trends Barry Zito had a popularity ranking of 7 ten days ago, 3 nine days ago, 2 eight days ago, 10 seven days ago, 100 six days ago, 22 five days ago, 14 four days ago, 8 three days ago, 8 two days ago, 6 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 3. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-07 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Barry Zito’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 0.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 17.5. so by that measure, Barry Zito is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Barry Zito never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Barry Zito has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-05-07 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-15, my research indicates that people searching for Barry Zito are also searching for these related terms: masked singer, barry zito masked singer, masked singer rhino, barry zito rhino, the masked singer, rhino on masked singer, hunter hayes, who is the rhino masked singer, who is rhino on masked singer, barry zito kids, barry zito singing, bow wow, who is the rhino on masked singer, kitty masked singer, kandi burruss, who is the rhino on the masked singer, jackie evancho, barry zito height, rhino masked singer 2020, barry zito wife, jojo siwa, kate bosworth and lil bow wow.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Barry Zito, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones