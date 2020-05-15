Hello! I have found some curious things on John Krasinski, current as of 2020-05-15. I personally have a love-hate relationship with John Krasinski, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is John Krasinski right now? On Google Trends John Krasinski had a popularity ranking of 24 ten days ago, 30 nine days ago, 24 eight days ago, 21 seven days ago, 21 six days ago, 21 five days ago, 22 four days ago, 23 three days ago, 23 two days ago, 52 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 60. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-12 when they had a rank of 60. If we compare John Krasinski’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 19.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 29.8. so by that measure, John Krasinski is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that John Krasinski never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how John Krasinski has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-07 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-15, my research indicates that people searching for John Krasinski are also searching for these related terms: good news, john krasinski good news, john krasinski some good news, some good news, emily blunt, john krasinski emily blunt, john krasinski office, john krasinski the office, the office, john krasinski wife, john krasinski sgn, sgn, quiet place, jenna fischer, jenna fischer john krasinski, youtube john krasinski, a quiet place, jim krasinski, john krasinski and emily blunt, john krasinski steve carell, steve carell, john krasinski movies, john krasinski jack ryan, john krasinski net worth and john krasinski kids.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding John Krasinski, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones