Hello! I have found some fun facts on Kesha, current as of 2020-05-15. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Kesha, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Kesha right now? On Google Trends Kesha had a popularity ranking of 36 ten days ago, 29 nine days ago, 28 eight days ago, 27 seven days ago, 35 six days ago, 34 five days ago, 37 four days ago, 34 three days ago, 34 two days ago, 28 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 30. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-09 when they had a rank of 37. If we compare Kesha’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 43.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 31.8. so by that measure, Kesha has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Kesha never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Kesha has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-18 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-15, my research indicates that people searching for Kesha are also searching for these related terms: cannibal kesha, cannibal, kesha lyrics, tik tok kesha, tik tok, kesha ortega, kesha cannibal lyrics, cannibal lyrics, kesha song, take it off, kesha take it off, kesha praying, kesha songs, kesha ratuliu, kesha 2020, lyrics tik tok kesha, woman kesha, timber, kesha die young, kesha tiktok, tiktok, timber kesha, cannibal by kesha, take it off скачать and sheila ortega.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Kesha, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones