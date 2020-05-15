Hey everyone! I have found some curious things on B.J. Novak, current as of 2020-05-14. I personally have always appreciated B.J. Novak, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is B.J. Novak right now? On Google Trends B.J. Novak had a popularity ranking of 40 ten days ago, 0 nine days ago, 74 eight days ago, 50 seven days ago, 0 six days ago, 40 five days ago, 42 four days ago, 89 three days ago, 89 two days ago, 45 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 50. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-07 when they had a rank of 89. If we compare B.J. Novak’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 32.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 43.0. so by that measure, B.J. Novak is getting more popular! But in any case B.J. Novak can’t be considered an extremely popular person, at least as of 2020-05-14, since they have a rank of 0 on at least 1 day.

And what about how B.J. Novak has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-25 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-14, Google Trends didn’t bring back any related queries for B.J. Novak.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding B.J. Novak, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones