What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on Sharon Osbourne, current as of 2020-05-15. I personally have always appreciated Sharon Osbourne, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Sharon Osbourne right now? On Google Trends Sharon Osbourne had a popularity ranking of 4 ten days ago, 3 nine days ago, 3 eight days ago, 6 seven days ago, 6 six days ago, 5 five days ago, 5 four days ago, 5 three days ago, 5 two days ago, 4 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 6. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-06 when they had a rank of 6. If we compare Sharon Osbourne’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 33.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 4.7. so by that measure, Sharon Osbourne has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Sharon Osbourne never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Sharon Osbourne has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-18 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-15, my research indicates that people searching for Sharon Osbourne are also searching for these related terms: sharon osbourne hair, ozzy osbourne, ozzy osbourne sharon, sharon osbourne young, sharon osbourne age, sharon and ozzy osbourne, how old is sharon osbourne, sharon osbourne new hair, sharon osbourne net worth, the talk, sharon osborne, marie osmond, osborne, sharon osbourne white hair, sharon osbourne hair color, young ozzy osbourne, sharon osbourne grey hair, sharon stone, bret michaels, sharon osbourne gray hair, kelly osbourne, sharon osbourne hair colour, ozzy osbourne net worth, ozzy osbourne wife and sharon osbourne new hair color.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Sharon Osbourne, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones