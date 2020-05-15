What’s up everyone. I have found some curious things on Maci Bookout, current as of 2020-05-14. I personally have always appreciated Maci Bookout, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Maci Bookout right now? On Google Trends Maci Bookout had a popularity ranking of 35 ten days ago, 11 nine days ago, 25 eight days ago, 11 seven days ago, 22 six days ago, 40 five days ago, 29 four days ago, 15 three days ago, 15 two days ago, 36 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 17. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-05 when they had a rank of 40. If we compare Maci Bookout’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 24.2, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 24.1. so by that measure, Maci Bookout has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Maci Bookout never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Maci Bookout has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-18 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-14, my research indicates that people searching for Maci Bookout are also searching for these related terms: maci bookout pregnant, maci bookout instagram, maci bookout house, teen mom og, maci bookout husband and maci bookout kids.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Maci Bookout, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones