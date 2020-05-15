What’s up everyone. I have found some curious things on Barry Zito, current as of 2020-05-14. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Barry Zito, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Barry Zito right now? On Google Trends Barry Zito had a popularity ranking of 100 ten days ago, 19 nine days ago, 9 eight days ago, 9 seven days ago, 4 six days ago, 4 five days ago, 10 four days ago, 98 three days ago, 98 two days ago, 23 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 11. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-30 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Barry Zito’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 0.7, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 28.7. so by that measure, Barry Zito is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Barry Zito never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Barry Zito has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-30 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-14, my research indicates that people searching for Barry Zito are also searching for these related terms: masked singer, barry zito masked singer, masked singer rhino, who is barry zito, rhino on masked singer, who is rhino on masked singer, hunter hayes, jackie evancho, barry zito kids, who is the rhino on masked singer, barry zito singing, jesse mccartney, kandi burruss, kitty masked singer, who is the rhino on the masked singer, bow wow, barry zito height, sam hunt, barry zito wife, masked singer season 3, lil bow wow, kate bosworth, darius rucker and jeff dye.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Barry Zito, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones