Hello! I have found some fun facts on Brad Paisley, current as of 2020-05-14. I personally am a big fan of Brad Paisley, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Brad Paisley right now? On Google Trends Brad Paisley had a popularity ranking of 16 ten days ago, 19 nine days ago, 21 eight days ago, 24 seven days ago, 13 six days ago, 11 five days ago, 16 four days ago, 19 three days ago, 19 two days ago, 21 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 17. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-03 when they had a rank of 24. If we compare Brad Paisley’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 17.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 17.7. so by that measure, Brad Paisley is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Brad Paisley never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Brad Paisley has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-06 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-14, my research indicates that people searching for Brad Paisley are also searching for these related terms: brad paisley wife, brad paisley songs, brad paisley tour, then brad paisley, no i in beer brad paisley, brad paisley kids, brad paisley net worth, brad paisley live, luke bryan, carrie underwood, ticks brad paisley, blake shelton, darius rucker, brad paisley concert, online brad paisley, brad paisley father, marty stuart, brad paisley tickets, kimberly williams, brad paisley whiskey lullaby, brad paisley tour 2020, brad paisley age, brad paisley store, then brad paisley lyrics and who is brad paisley married to.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Brad Paisley, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones