Hello! I have found some curious things on Heath Ledger, current as of 2020-05-16. I personally am a big fan of Heath Ledger, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Heath Ledger right now? On Google Trends Heath Ledger had a popularity ranking of 18 ten days ago, 20 nine days ago, 22 eight days ago, 18 seven days ago, 18 six days ago, 36 five days ago, 26 four days ago, 17 three days ago, 17 two days ago, 15 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 24. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-09 when they had a rank of 36. If we compare Heath Ledger’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 24.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 21.4. so by that measure, Heath Ledger has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Heath Ledger never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Heath Ledger has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-04 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-16, my research indicates that people searching for Heath Ledger are also searching for these related terms: joker, joker heath ledger, heath ledger death, batman heath ledger, heath ledger knight, batman, heath ledger dark knight, dark knight, heath ledger movie, the joker, the joker heath ledger, the dark knight, heath ledger movies, how did heath ledger die, joaquin phoenix, heath ledger 10 things i hate about you, michelle williams, 10 things i hate about you, michelle williams heath ledger, batman joker heath ledger, joker batman, heath ledger oscar, joker dark knight, julia stiles heath ledger and julia stiles.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Heath Ledger, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones