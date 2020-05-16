Hey everyone! I have found some curious things on Naomi Watts, current as of 2020-05-16. I personally am a big fan of Naomi Watts, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Naomi Watts right now? On Google Trends Naomi Watts had a popularity ranking of 22 ten days ago, 20 nine days ago, 31 eight days ago, 27 seven days ago, 30 six days ago, 50 five days ago, 89 four days ago, 37 three days ago, 37 two days ago, 34 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 54. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-10 when they had a rank of 89. If we compare Naomi Watts’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 24.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 39.4. so by that measure, Naomi Watts is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Naomi Watts never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Naomi Watts has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-03-08 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-16, my research indicates that people searching for Naomi Watts are also searching for these related terms: naomi watts king kong, king kong, liev schreiber, naomi watts movies, heath ledger naomi watts, naomi watts instagram, naomi watts young, heath ledger, the ring, robin wright, nicole kidman, naomi watts kids, the impossible, billy crudup, gypsy, naomi watts age, naomi watts children, naomi scott, naomi watts tsunami movie, king kong 2005, mulholland drive, naomi campbell, naomi watts imdb, emma watson and king kong cast.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Naomi Watts, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones